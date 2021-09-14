Met Gala 2021: Did Jason Derulo Really Fall Down The Stairs At The Met?

Met Gala 2021 memes quickly took over Twitter, one of which claimed Jason Derulo fell down the stairs. However, the meme has been resurfacing for every major red carpet event for a while and does not feature Derulo himself.

According to Know Your Meme, the first instance of this picture being misidentified as Derulo was in May 2015. The picture reportedly is from 2011 and was not taken at the Met Gala, but at Cannes Film Festival in France. The man in the picture reportedly was caught on camera while trying to gatecrash the event.

The picture shows an unknown man mistaken for Jason falling down the stairs. Newsweek reported that the first time the photo was used during by Twitter user @dashausofjack, who tweeted the photo with the caption: "Jason Derulo just fell at #MetGala. LMAO."

The tweet immediately spread across like wildfire across, many believing the fake incident. Derulo himself had shared the photo to his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Lmao I'm at rehearsal in LA. Fuq ya'll! Lol." The singer later deleted the post but shared a link to the same caption on his Twitter account.

Lmao I'm at rehearsal in LA. Fuq ya'll! Lol https://t.co/Wx7ID0BXra — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) May 5, 2015

Back in 2015, Jason revealed that, "I was actually in rehearsals in L.A. The Met Gala was actually in New York... and I just thought it was hilarious." While he thought it was funny he added that his family was concerned.

He said, "My grandmother, she's 93-years-old, she called me. She's like 'Are you alright? I heard you fell down the stairs.' I was like 'Grandma, I'm good. I ain't fall down no stairs.'"

This is not the first time the picture has gone viral, it has been shared during the red carpet of the Oscars, Golden Globes, and the Met Gala (again in 2021). Notably, Jason has never attended The Met Gala in all these years.