Met Gala 2021 Guest List & Seating Chart Leaked; Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Kardashians Among Rumoured Attendees

According to JustJared, an alleged attendee list of the Met Gala 2021 was recently leaked. While the list included notable celebrities now a leaked seating chart of the anticipated event has made it online. Some of the possible guests include JLo, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Beyonce and Lady Gaga. Social media influencers like Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, and James Charles can also be seen don't seating chart.

Each year the event took place on the first Monday of May but was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year the biggest fashion event has been moved to September 13, 2021. According to reports, the usual guest list, curated by Vogue's Anna Wintour which comprised of 600 invites has been slashed down to 450 due to the pandemic.

According to Pop Faction on Twitter, the alleged table seating for the fundraiser released on Twitter also shows names like YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and YouTuber Bretman Rock. Many fans of the event have critised having social media influencers steaded next to grammy award winners like Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

Take a look at the seating charts,

One user said, "This is how the dinner would risk being. Nothing is confirmed here, so don't believe everything you see. But if you should choose a table which one will it be?" Another fan wrote, "This has to be a joke TikTok girl not even 18, you gotta be over 18 to go right? Also other TikTok girl opposite BEYONCE?"

One comment read, "Okay but Emma Chamberlain is actually a fashion icon now so she deserves to be there but what the f*** is Addison Rae even doing at the Met Gala."

"Now why are timothee and dixie and taylor and james seated on the same table? hello? 😭😭😭 THE DISRESPECT IS HUGE. seat dixie james and addison together please i beg" added another.

However, neither the seating chart nor the guest list has been confirmed by the Met Gala foundation.