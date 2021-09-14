Met Gala 2021: Sudha Reddy Looks Glamorous At The Red Carpet In Design By Falguni And Shane Peacock

The Met Gala 2021 saw plenty of celebrities take the iconic Met steps in the most stylish way. The gala also saw Indian representation through philanthropist Sudha Reddy, who walked the red carpet marking her debut at the international fashion event.

Sudha Reddy opted for a custom Falguni And Shane Peacock ensemble, created in parity with this year's Met Gala theme - "American Independence." The sequined ensemble had a four-metre-long train designed with special attention to incorporating the colours of the American flag blue, red and white. The dress also used black and golden colours.

Sudha Reddy's shimmery look was accentuated by a statement ear-cuff by Farah Khan Ali. "It takes an army," wrote Sudha Reddy while prepping for the Met Gala.

Talking about why she chose to work with Indian designers she wrote in a post, "Can't wait to share this masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship with the world," tagging Falguni And Shane Peacock.

For the unversed, Suddha is the wife of a Hyderabad-based business tycoon Megha Krishna Reddy. She is known as a supporter of the fine arts as well as for her charitable disposition. Sudha Reddy was the only Indian to be invited to the Global Gift Gala and nominated for The Global Gift Empowerment Of Women Award.

Meanwhile, some of the other A-listers at the event were Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X, Lili Reinheart, Zeke Palmer, Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall and Kris Jenne, Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and more.