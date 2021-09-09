Met Gala: Selena Gomez Speaks On Her Epic Tan Debacle In The Year 2018

Selena Gomez has always been hailed as the Met Gala royalty but the singer-actress is not proud of all her looks from the gala. Recently while speaking at Vogue's Beauty Secret segment, Selena spoke about her infamous tanning fail on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2018. The actress added that she wanted to run away from the event as quickly as possible after looking at the condition of her face.

The theme of the 2018 Met Gala event was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.' Selena chose a sheer see-through low neck frill gown that she had paired up with a handbag. However, things went rocky when it came to the tanned makeup on her face. Selena Gomez revealed at the segment saying, "For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour, so put on some of this tanning lotion. It looked really beautiful and very even."

Selena Gomez soon realized that the tanning of her skin became darker with each passing time which she only realized after she took her seat at the Met Gala. The Only Murders In The Building actress said, "I'm at the Met Gala - basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events. I'm walking trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I'm completely orange. I was like, 'This is going to be terrible 'cus I'm gonna get eaten alive about this.'

Selena Gomez had back then taken a hilarious dig at herself. The 'Love You Like A Love Song' singer had shared a video of her trying to find her car while exiting the Met Gala and running towards it quickly. She had captioned it stating, "Me When I Saw My Pictures From The Met." Take a look at the video of Selena talking about the incident as well as some of her pictures from the Met Gala 2018.

Talking about this years' Met Gala, it will be taking place at New York's Metropolitan Museum Of Art. It will be taking place on September 13. The theme for this year is American Fashion.