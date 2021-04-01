Millie Bobby Brown Prefers The Notebook Over A Marvel, DC, Or Harry Potter Film

Millie Bobby Brown who is a part of major spectacles like Netflix show Stranger Things and the Godzilla franchise, says big superhero films and big franchise like Harry Potter is not her thing.

Millie while promoting Godzilla vs. Kong with MTV made the startling revelation. When asked if she is a Marvel fan or a DC fan, the actress said, "So I haven't watched a Marvel film, ever, and I've never watched a DC film. News, I know It's not (my thing) but I'm open to it. I've just never been like 'Oh I'm going to put on this film'."

Talking about the wizarding world she added, "I've never seen Harry Potter. I have so many friends that just look at me and they're like 'How?' and I'm like 'I don't know'." Millie believes she is not into big spectacle films since she is already acting in them.

Meanwhile, on the TV front, she has missed out on watching The Office but, "I've watched every episode of Friends. I like grew up eating dinner and watching Friends." She went on to share she is more into romance and comedy films as they are set in real-life and are more relatable. She added she is "more into (films) like The Notebook, let's put on some romance films."

Millie recently reprised her role of Madison Russell in the film Godzilla vs. Kong. The film released worldwide on March 24, 2021, and is currently streaming on HBO Max. On the other hands, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Stranger Things Season 4. However, there has been no update on the release date since mid-2020.

