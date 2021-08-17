Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil Added To Men’s Group On WhatsApp; Reacts To ‘Disgusting’ Sexism

Maria Thattil, who became Miss Universe Australia 2020, was recently added to a WhatsApp group of 19-year-old males, by mistake. After that, she came across the harrowing experience. Maria, who is known for speaking for women empowerment and fighting for the rights of girls, was shocked and disgusted after learning about how young men think about women in reality.

Recently, Maria Thattil took to Instagram and shared a video of herself. In the video, Miss Universe Australia 2020 of Indian origin said that men in the group think that women are like pieces of meat, as they kept passion sexist and degrading remarks about girls. After seeing boys' talks in the group, Maria decided to call them out for their sexist behaviour. However, she was shocked after not receiving any response from them. Only one boy from the group responded to her message.

In the Instagram video, Maria also said that sexism affects all genders. She said, "Women are five times more prone to suffer from clinical depression because of sexism." The model also claimed that the boys also sent nude pictures of women in the group and made some comments on the same. Well, her video went viral on social media and she has been receiving letters of encouragement from women for speaking up for them.

Let us tell you, Maria also shared her experience in high school, where she was harassed and assaulted. She never got an apology for the same. She said that this kind of behaviour has been normalised and hence, boys don't feel that they have done anything wrong.

While concluding her video, Maria Thattil said, "Why these ladies haven't been able to stand up for themselves? Because our society forbids it... We are advised to stay silent and cope with it in many aspects of our lives. But I believe we must stand up for ourselves and each other. You absolutely don't need to be quiet."

Talking about Maria Thattil, her parents are from India, who immigrated to Australia. According to The New Indian Express report, Maria's father belongs to Kochi, Kerala and her mother in from Kolkata, West Bengal. Maria is also a writer, influencer and speaker.