Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise Performs A Deadly Stunt On The Wing Of An Aeroplane

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently left everyone spellbound when he was spotted performing a death-defying stunt on his upcoming film Mission: Impossible 8.

As per a report in Fox News, the actor climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing. He then dangled himself upside down from the wing. As Cruise hung upside down, the 80-year-old war plane flipped upside down so that he was sitting upright on the wing.

While performing the stunt, the Top Gun actor was attached to the plane with a harness.

Reportedly, the international star has been taking flying lessons for his role in Mission: Impossible 8. Tom had started shooting for this film after wrapping up Mission Impossible 7. Both films were announced at the same time, with one being released in 2022 and one in 2023. Unfortunately, the shooting of Mission Impossible 7 had to be put on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This delay in the shooting also pushed the expected release date of Mission: Impossible 8 to July of 2023.

Tom Cruise is known for his jaw-dropping action sequences and what's interesting is that he performs all these scenes by himself without using any body double.

Earlier when the actor had graced 'The Graham Norton Show', he had opened up on his love for performing action scenes and said,, "I am a very physical actor, and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones. The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling."

We must say that that at the age of 59, Tom Cruise is definitely giving the young actors a run for their money!