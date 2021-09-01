Mission Impossible Sues Insurance Company Over 7 COVID Shutdowns; Latter Agrees To Pay $ 5 Mil For First Delay

Tom Cruise began shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 before the pandemic started in early 2020. The film since has faced several shutdowns due to the several lockdowns across the globe. According to a recent report, a lawsuit was filed on Monday (August 30) by Paramount Pictures in US federal court in California, accusing the insurance company of failing to pay out for all but one of the costly stoppages.

The film which is being shot across Europe faced halts seven times after it was delayed four times in Italy and three times in the United Kingdom between February 2020 and June 2021. The suit claimed that the filming delays were caused by positive coronavirus tests among members of the cast or crew, or quarantine or lockdowns imposed in countries where the filming took place.

Tom Cruise Dines At Asha Bhosle's UK Restaurant, Latter Says Looking 'Forward To Him Visiting Us Again Soon'

The studio is reportedly accusing the Indiana-based Federal Insurance Company of breach of contract by saying it has agreed only to pay out 5 million USD for the first stoppage. Paramount did not reveal how much the shutdowns had cost but said its losses "far exceeded" the 5 million USD that the insurance company has agreed to pay for.

Paramount added that the insurance company argued there was "no evidence that those cast and crew members could not continue their duties, despite being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and posing an undeniable risk to other individuals involved with the production."

Tom Cruise's BMW Stolen During Filming Of Mission: Impossible 7 With Luggage Worth Thousands Of Pounds

Mission: Impossible is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. The previous release Mission: Impossible-Fallout (2018) earned more than $791 million at the worldwide box office. Cruise has been busy shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

Earlier this year, the film made headlines after Cruise, who is also a producer on the film, lost his temper on the set while in England over a breach in Covid protocols, threatening to fire cast and crew members who did not take the protocols seriously.