Months After Filing For Divorce Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Teaching Her To Be 'More Confident'

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The two have kept quiet about the divorce, maintained a friendly front and sources have revealed that they want what's best for the kids. The beauty mogul has now credited Kanye for helping her be more confident.

Kim opened up about her journey to self-confidence on the recent episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman. Expressing gratitude for Kanye West, she credited for helping her not care so much about what others think of her.

Page Six, reportedly that when filming her series in 2007, she was very concerned with how she was perceived by the public. But it changed in 2012 after she started dating Kanye in 2012. She revealed, "I got to a point -- and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself -- that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."

She further added that she "used to be such a people pleaser" but has since learned the importance of "just being myself first. You don't have to please everyone."

Kanye West Unfollows Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters Amid Dating Rumours With Irina Shayk

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and youre living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought," she added.

Notably, Kim and Kanye parted ways after seven years of marriage. The two announced their separation in January and a month later she filed papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Kim Kardashian & Family's Unmissable Photoshop Fails

Since then, Kim has also attended Kanye's listening event for his new album, Donda, with their kids and also wore matching outfits while attending another event with him earlier this week.