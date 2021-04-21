MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Nominations Announced With Gender Neutral Categories

The Movie TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter than ever with neck to neck clashes amongst the greatest shows of the current year. The makers have decided that the 2021 edition will be gender neutral. Speaking of the heated contention, Marvel Studios first web show on Disney+, WandaVision received five nominations, followed by Netflixs Emily in Paris and Amazon Primes The Boys with four nominations each. Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous nomination for his role in Ma Raineys Black Bottom. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has received two nominations in the Best Hero and Best Duo category. Much talked about TV shows and movies like The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, Queens Gambit, The Crown have also been nominated at MTV Movie TV Awards 2021. Here are all the nominations from the Movie TV Awards 2021 which will be held abroad on 16th May 2021 and will stream LIVE in the country on Voot Select BEST MOVIEBorat Subsequent MoviefilmJudas and the Black MessiahPromising Young WomanSoulTo All the Boys: Always and Forever BEST SHOWBridgertonCobra KaiEmily in ParisThe BoysWandaVision BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIECarey Mulligan - Promising Young WomanChadwick Boseman - Ma Raineys Black BottomDaniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black MessiahSacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7Zendaya - Malcolm Marie BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOWAnya Taylor-Joy - The Queens GambitElizabeth Olsen - WandaVisionElliot Page - The Umbrella AcademyEmma Corrin - The CrownMichaela Coel - I May Destroy You BEST HEROAnthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter SoldierGal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984Jack Quaid - The BoysPedro Pascal - The MandalorianTeyonah Parris - WandaVision BEST KISSChase Stokes Madelyn Cline - Outer BanksJodie Comer Sandra Oh - Killing EveLily Collins Lucas Bravo - Emily in ParisMaitreyi Ramakrishnan Jaren Lewison - Never Have I EverReg eacute;-Jean Page Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Annie Murphy - Schitts CreekEric Andre - Bad TripIssa Rae - InsecureJason Sudeikis - Ted LassoLeslie Jones - Coming 2 America BEST VILLAINAya Cash - The BoysEwan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)Giancarlo Esposito - The MandalorianKathryn Hahn - WandaVisionNicholas Hoult - The Great BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCEAntonia Gentry - Ginny GeorgiaAshley Park - Emily in ParisMaria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent MoviefilmPaul Mescal - Normal PeopleReg eacute;-Jean Page - Bridgerton BEST FIGHTBirds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse FightCobra Kai - Finale House FightThe Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. StormfrontWandaVision - Wanda vs. AgathaZack Snyders Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCEElisabeth Moss - The Invisible ManJurnee Smollett - Lovecraft CountrySimona Brown - Behind Her EyesVictoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly ManorVince Vaughn - Freaky BEST DUOBarb Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) Barb (Annie Mumolo)The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) GroguEmily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)ALSO READ: nbsp;Cannes 2021: Marion Cotillard Adam Drivers Annette To Premiere On Opening NightALSO READ: nbsp;Oscars 2021: Producers Open Up About COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Award Ceremony