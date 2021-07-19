    For Quick Alerts
      Mumbai Based Director Payal Kapadia's Film Bags Best Documentary At The Cannes Film Festival

      Payal Kapadia, who is a filmmaker from Mumbai, has won big at the Cannes Film Festival. Her film titled A Night Of Knowing Nothing has bagged the Oeil D or Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary in the festival. The movie has emerged victorious out of 28 documentaries that were submitted from across the globe.

      The same was announced by the official social media handle of the Cannes Independent movie selection page that is Quinzaine Des Real on Saturday (July 17). The tweet read as, "The Oeil d'Or, the award for best documentary presented at the Cannes Film Festival all sections combined, goes to A NIGHT OF KNOWING NOTHING by Payal Kapadia, a film selected at the Directors' Fortnight. Our warmest congratulations to Payal Kapadia and the entire film crew." Take a look at the same.

      Talking about the movie A Night Of Knowing Nothing, it revolved around a college student who used to writes letters to her beau when he is away from her. The jury for the award was headed by American documentary producer Ezra Edelman. The other members included film critic Iris Brey, director Julie Bertuccelli, French actress Deborah Francois and IDFA (International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam) artistic director Orwa Byrabia.

      Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 21:42 [IST]
