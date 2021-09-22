Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Marriage With Tom Cruise, Says 'I Was Young. I Think I Offered It Up!'

Nicole Kidman over the years has stayed mum about her marriage with Tom Cruise. The two met on the set of the 1990 release Days of Thunder and tied the knot just six months after the movie's release. However, fans were sad to find out that they parted ways in 2001.

The actress has offered a rare comment of her marriage and the following divorce while talking to Harper Bazaar. Nicole's interview set to be part of the upcoming October issue talks about the immense media scrutiny their relationship invited in the 1990s.

The actress said she blames the media, as per personal life more headlines than her acting career. Nicole added, "I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way. I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach."

However, Nicole revealed that the experience left her 'open' to other experiences like when she met her now-husband, country singer Keith Urban. Recalling meeting Keith she revealed, "My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.'"

For the unversed, Keith and Nicole met in 2005 and tied the knot a year later in 2006. Keith and Nicole have two kids, daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Meanwhile, Nicole also had two kids with Tom, a 28-year-old daughter, Isabella, and a 26-year-old son, Connor.

Other the other hand Tom, re-married Katie Holmes in 2006. The couple welcomed a daughter Suri, but decided to end things in 2012. According to reports, the divorce took place due to his association with the Church of Scientology.