Nicole Kidman Slams Question About Ex Tom Cruise: Not Sure Anyone Would Say That To A Man

Nicole Kidman who has been busy promoting her recent release Being the Ricardos recently was asked alleged sexist questions from a journalist. During an interview for the Guardian, the actress was talking about her character's romantic relationship which does not work, and the journalist asked if she meant it about her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Marriage With Tom Cruise, Says 'I Was Young. I Think I Offered It Up!'

Talking about her character, Nicole said, "You can't make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you're going to fall in love with someone who isn't going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that's all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

The journalist reporteldy then asked if that is her "way of talking about Tom Cruise". Nicole was quick to reply with a couple of nos and added, "Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that's, honestly, so long ago that that isn't in this equation. So no. And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, 'Give me my life. In its own right.'"

Notably, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise tied the knot in 1990 and separated in 2001. Nicole over the years has opened up about her relationship with Tom, during a 2006 interview she said, "To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me and I loved him. I still love him."

Coming back to the film, Being the Ricardos, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, released on December 21 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.