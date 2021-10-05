No Time to Die Box Office: Daniel Craig's Film Earns $121 Million Worldwide On Opening Weekend

No Time To Die has been making headlines for making new records at the box office despite limited global release. Universal Pictures reported that the film earned $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend.

The film released in several markets including UK, Ireland, India, Brazil, Germany, South Korea is set to release in more countries over the next couple of weeks in the US, Canada, Australia as well as China. The film is known to garner huge ticket sales at the British and Irish box office and collected a total of $35 million, the film also made the highest opening three-day weekend ever in the UK and Ireland for a Bond movie.

Universal revealed the statement on Monday (October 4), that the film grossed $121 million without release in the biggest box office market. According to the statement, No Time To Die also became the first Hollywood title in the pandemic to launch to over $100 million without China.

Meanwhile, the film reportedly collected Rs 12.50 crore net in its first weekend with releases in several languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, bringing the global total to $22 million in the first two days of its release.

The action movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga reportedly cost an estimated $200 million to produce and is expected to recover the gross soon. The film was set to release in April 2020 but had to be delayed thrice due to the pandemic.

Apart from Daniel Craig, No Time To Die also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles.