No Time to Die Box Office India: Daniel Craig's Film Is Biggest Hollywood Grosser

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, has registered a strong first weekend despite the low footfall in theatres across India. The film reportedly collected Rs 12.50 crore net in its first weekend with releases in several languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film's first-weekend collection surpassed domestic releases like Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii and is en route similar collection to the MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Simu Liu-starter has crossed 20 crores since its release.

Talking about No Time to Die's international collection, the film saw an opening of Rs. 2.70 crore nett in India and over $20 million in just 2 days of its release across overseas markets. As per the report in Deadline, No Time To Die is the third-highest Bond opener in the UK with $6.6 million. The film reportedly made $22 million in the first two days of its release in the United Kingdom, India, Brazil, Germany, Korea and more.

In Germany, the film made $2.8 million from Wednesday and Thursday's run. Korea has contributed $1.3 million in the first two days. The film is yet to release in one of the biggest markets including the US and China.

The film clocking at 2 hours and 40 minutes, follows Bond as he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help.

The film's official synopsis added, "The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles.