No Time To Die Critics Review: Emotional And Sweet Send-Off To Daniel Craig's James Bond

Daniel Craig's last stint in his iconic role of James Bond, No Time To Die has finally made it to the big screen on September 30, 2021. The film follows James, who is living the life of a recluse after retirement. However, is finds himself in the midst of trying to solve the mystery of Project Heracles. The more he delves deep into the case, the more he has to lose, risking everything for the final mission.

The film was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, as it also marked Craig's last outing as 007 agent. The release has also kept up with the film's hype and received positive responses from critics as well as fans. Many claimed No Time To Die is a fitting, emotional, and sweet sendoff to Daniel Craig. Ana de Armas and Rami Malek's performances have also received positive responses.

Calling it a perfect Bond experience, TOI's Sunayana Suresh wrote, "This story has everything that one expects from Daniel Craig as Bond and yet also is a tribute of sorts to the good old 007 films back in the day that starred Roger Moore and Sean Connery. There are all staples one expects from the films from the franchise, be it stunning automobiles, fancy gadgets, sci-fi twists, femme fatales, pacy action sequences and macabre villains who never fail to shock you. Of course, throw in Bond trying to rescue the world too."

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times' Rohan Naahar called the film a "melodrama masquerading as a muscular action picture." Praising the film he added, "No Time to Die is almost worth the wait. Overlong and often very silly; visually stunning from start to finish and, in its final act, unexpectedly emotional."

International critics have also have high praises for the film, Variety's Owen Gleiberman said, "No Time to Die is a terrific movie: an up-to-the-minute, down-to-the-wire James Bond thriller with a satisfying neo-classical edge."

CNN's Brian Lowry noted, "No Time to Die feels as if it's working too hard to provide Craig a sendoff worthy of all the hype associated with it - an excess that might be summed up as simply, finally, by taking too much time to reach the finish."

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles. Rami Malek will be seen playing the main antagonist named Lyutsifer Safin.