No Time To Die: Daniel Craig Holds Back Tears While Giving His Farewell Speech

Daniel Craig who played the iconic James Bond character for the last time in No Time To Die, got emotional after filming the film's final scene. A video of Daniel giving the farewell speech went viral on social media.

In the video, Daniel is seen in tears on his last day on the sets of the James Bond film. According to Variety, the clip comes from Being James Bond, a free Apple TV documentary.

The documentary showed that Daniel's last scene while filming the final movie ended with James Bond running down an alley out of frame. He can be seen in his getup as Bond giving a touching speech to the cast and crew of the film at the end of the late-night shoot.

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films... But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Daniel said while holding back tears.

Take a look at the video,

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Daniel was first seen playing the iconic character in the 2006 release Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) and the latest film No Time to Die. The new James Bond film, helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga is all set to release in India on September 30.

The film also stars Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Jeffrey Wright in supporting roles. Rami Malek will be seen playing the main antagonist, Lyutsifer Safin.