No Time To Die: Daniel Craig Starrer James Bond Flick To Release On September 30

The release date for the much-awaited James Bond film No Time To Die, which will mark actor Daniel Craig's last stint in his iconic role is finally out. Yes, you heard it right, all the James Bond fans can start rejoicing as the release date of the espionage flick is just around the corner. The makers of the movie have annouced that the movie will be releasing on September 30.

The official James Bond page on Twitter shared the same along with slick motion promos of No Time To Die. They captioned the post stating, "James Bond returns with backup. #NoTimeToDie is in cinemas from September 30." Take a look at the same.

Talking about the film No Time To Die, it has been helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The movie also stars Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles. Rami Malek will be seen playing the main antagonist named Lyutsifer Safin.

Daniel Craig was first seen playing the iconic character in the 2006 release Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) and the latest film No Time to Die. Recently a video of Daniel's farewell speech from the last day of his shoot had gone viral on social media. According to Variety, the video comes from Being James Bond, a free Apple TV documentary.

The documentary showed that Daniel Craig's last scene while filming the final movie ended with James Bond running down an alley out of frame. The actor can be seen in his getup as Bond giving a touching speech to the cast and crew of the film at the end of the late-night shoot. "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films... But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life," he was heard saying while getting choked up with tears.