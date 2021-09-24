Notting Hill Director Roger Michell Passes Away At 65

Filmmaker Roger Michell has passed away, earlier this month on September 22, at the age 65. The news was confirmed by Michell publicist by Metro.co.uk. The director was best known for hit releases like Notting Hill, Venus, My Cousin Rachel and others.

Michell's publicist released a statement saying, "It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22nd."

Michell began his career as an assistant director at the Royal Court Theatre where he worked with stars such as director Danny Boyle. However, it was in 1995 that he went on to win his first BAFTA for best single drama for the BBC adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion.

In 1999, Michell went on to direct his classic rom-com Notting Hill featuring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The film was a huge box office success and went on to win the audience award for the most popular film at the BAFTAs in 2000. The film still loved by fans across the globe also garnered several Golden Globe nominations.

Michell reportedly opened up about the film's success in 2020 and admitted he was still surprised by the film being widely regarded as an all-time best rom-com film. He told Zaavi, "Whilst making it I realised it had to be pretty successful or it would be a failure as the previous film, Four Weddings, had been such a huge success if we didn't do better than that it would be like a failed second album. But I am surprised and delighted 20 years on people are still talking about it and celebrating it."

The filmmaker went on to direct stars like Ben Affleck and Samuel L Jackson in the critically acclaimed thriller Changing Lanes (2002) as well as Daniel Craig in The Mother (2003). Some of his hit releases include Harrison Ford and Rachel McAdams in 2010's Morning Glory and My Cousin Rachel, starring Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz.