Olympia Dukakis Passes Away: Cher, Dolly Parton, Viola Davis And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Moonstruck star Olympia Dukakis passed away on Saturday (May 1) at the age of 89 in New York City. Her brother Apollo Dukakis confirmed the news in a Facebook post and said, "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis."

Soon after the news of Dukakis' death came out, many Hollywood stars took to social media to express grief and pay their respects. A few also talked about the actor's illustrious legacy. Olympia, who played Cher's mother in Moonstruck, won an Oscar for the romantic comedy in 1987. Apart from immense success in the theatre business as a performer and director, she was also known for her performances in films like Steel Magnolias, Working Girl and Look Who's Talking.

Cher took to Twitter and revealed that she had spoken to Dukakis over the phone a few weeks ago and said she was "weak but happy." In a tweet she said, "Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We?ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her "Handsome Talented,Husband".I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."

Viola Davis also paid tribute by calling Dukakis "the consummate actor." She added, "You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well." See more tributes for the late actress,

I remember first seeing Olympia Dukakis in PEER GYNT in Central Park. I went to see Judy Collins in the show but left worshipping at the feet of Ms Dukakis. Stacy Keach wasn't bad either. xoxoox — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) May 1, 2021

Thank U for so many timeless movie moments Olympia Dukakis🎬💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021

Oh my.. Olympia Dukakis has passed away.. She will forever be young in my mind and be my loving movie mother. When will I learn that people do not live forever & the time to engage is NOW?.. RIP pic.twitter.com/TNWwcjFfu0 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

What can I say but I loved her? Everyone loved her. She was a gift..unique and talented and one of a kind. Rest in peace my friend Olympia. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 2, 2021

Wrote This Hrs Ago,But Didn’t hit Twt😔.Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her.She Said

“She might Not HEAR or SPEAK”.I Called In2 The Receiver”Olympia It’s Cher,I ❤️You”.Remember Moonstruck,She Said

“oh cher,I❣️you”She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton, who co-starred Olympia in Steel Magnolias released a statement saying, "she will be missed". The singer told Today, "I was so sorry to hear that Olympia Dukakis had passed away. She has been one of my favorite people that I have ever known or worked with. I really got very close to her and felt like we were good friends. Even though I didn't get to see her much, I thought of her often and knew that she was such a quality human being. She will be missed by her fans, her family, and those of us that were lucky enough to get to know her personally."