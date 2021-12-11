Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Directorial Movie To Star Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon And Others

Christopher Nolan is all set to bring the story of legendary American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer on the celluloid with his upcoming movie Oppenheimer. The movie will be bankrolled by Universal Pictures. Now the latest development according to a news report in The Hollywood Reporter is that the film will be boasting of a star-studded cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Benny Safdie.

The report furthermore quoted Universal Pictures to state about Oppenheimer that, "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." The report further added that Cillian Murphy will be portraying the role of J Robert Oppenheimer who had helped to develop the atomic bomb during World War II. The report further mentioned that Florence Pugh will essay the role of Jean Tatlock who was said to have an on-and-off love affair with Oppenheimer and was a member of the Communist Party of the United States. Her relationship with Oppenheimer had reportedly caused major security concerns for the government officials.

While Benny Safdie will be essaying the role of the Hungarian physicist Edward Teller who is known as the father of the Hydrogen Bomb and was a member of the Manhattan Project that developed the first atomic bomb. Robert Downey Jr will be playing the controversial Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss who had established the hearings that questioned Oppenheimer's loyalty to the state and also allegedly revoked the scientist's security. Matt Damon will play the director of the Manhattan Project, Leslie Groves while Emily Blunt will play Oppenheimer's wife Katherine Oppenheimer.

The movie has been penned and is being helmed by Christopher Nolan while his wife Emma Thomas is producing the same alongside Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven. The movie is based on the Pulitzer-prize winning novel American 'Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer'. It was published in the year 2005 and was authored by the late Martin J Sherwin and Kai Bird. The movie is all set to be released on July 21, 2023. Needless to say, this movie will make the film enthusiasts wait with bated breath for the movie to grace the theatres.