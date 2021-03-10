Oprah Winfrey Reveals Meghan Markle Texted Her While The Interview Was Airing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey has been making headlines all week. While the duo made shocking revelations in the two-hour-long pre-shot interview, Oprah revealed that Meghan had texted her while the show was airing.

According to a Cosmopolitan report, Oprah on the following morning told CBS that she hadn't had the chance to talk to Meghan and Harry since the interview aired. However, she did receive a text from Meghan asking how was the world reacting to the interview.

"Well, I haven't really spoken to them since the interview because we're in different time zones," Oprah told CBS This Morning following the interview. "I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast."

Oprah revealed she wrote back saying, "I don't either, from what I can tell it's going well, I know it's airing," and added that she probably will be having a conversation with the couple about the special later.

The explosive interview showed Meghan and Harry revealing that the British Royal family had concerns about Archie's skin colour. Meghan also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts but was not offered any help by The Firm. Oprah during the interview, had also talked about the interaction's legitimacy as she asked Meghan to confirm that questions hadn't been provided in advance and that no subject was off-limits. The couple reportedly wasn't compensated either.

On the other hand, Winfrey's production company Harpo, was paid up to $9 million for the rights to air the interview on CBS. The tell-all interview saw over 17 million viewers in the US and 11 million viewers in Britain on ITV.

