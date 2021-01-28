Oscar And Emmy Winning Comedy Legend Cloris Leachman Dies At 94

American actor and comedian Cloris Leachman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94. The news was confirmed by the late actor's publicist through a statement and revealed that she died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," her manager, Juliet Green, said in a statement.

"There was no one like Cloris. With a single look, she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," Green added.

Cloris Leachman had reportedly won eight Emmys for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She was nominated 12 other times and had won a Daytime Emmy in 1972. Soon after, she had also won an Academy Award for The Last Picture Show.

According to reports, Cloris kept acting in films well into her 90s and had also appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars at 82. She was last seen in 2019 reboot of the comedy series Mad About You, while two of her films from 2019 and 2020 are yet to be released.

Director Mel Brooks who has worked with Leachman in several films, called her "insanely talented." Referring to her role in Young Frankenstein, Brooks wrote on Twitter, "She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat... Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher."

Leachman had married director-producer George Englund in 1953. The two got divorced in 1979 and had five children.

