Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Will Take Place In Person, To Air Live From Many Locations

The Oscars 2021 ceremony will reportedly take place in person and will be aired live from multiple locations in April 2021. A statement was released by the organizers on Wednesday (February 10), stating that they are "determined to present an Oscars like none other while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate."

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) added, "To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

The Dolby Theatre which is a 3,400-seat theatre for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews, has been the venue for the Academy Awards Ceremony for several years. While hundreds of movie stars are expected each year, the organisers are yet to reveal more details about the show.

The AMPAS will reportedly soon announce the host and more details about the multi-location awards ceremony. The 2021 Oscar ceremony had been rescheduled from February 28 to April 25 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the past few months, other award shows had opted for virtual gatherings and pre-recorded appearances as opposed to the usual celebrations and galas.

The longlist for Oscars 2021 has been making the news for weeks. The organizers recently revealed the shortlist for nine categories, which also includes several Indian originals like Bittu and Black Sand in Short Film and Documentary categories respectively. According to reports, nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.

ALSO READ: Bittu Presented By Indian Women Rising Makes It To Top 10 For Oscars Short Film Category

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 Nominations: The Irishman, Once Upon A Time, Jo Jo Rabbit And More Make The Cut