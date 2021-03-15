Oscars 2021 Complete Nominations List: Mank, Minari, Nomadland Lead With Nods In Major Categories

The 93rd Academy Awards will be closing the extra-long awards season of 2021 with a live ceremony on April 25, 2021. The 2021 Oscars will be taking place two months later than originally planned due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday (March 15) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the Oscars Awards 2021.

The couple announced the nominations of all 23 categories in a live presentation from London. Some of the films with the leading numbers of nominations are Mank (10) Judas And The Black Messiah (6), Nomadland (6), Minari (6), The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (6). Other films nominated for Best Picture include The Father, Promising Young Woman and Sound Of Metal.

The Academy also made history with his year's nominations with the most female directors nominated in the best director category.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Actress

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Animated Feature

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Film Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma, Marese Langan

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Original Song

'Fight for You', (Judas and the Black Messiah)

'Hear My Voice,' (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

'Húsavík,' (Eurovision Song Contest)

'Io Si' (Seen), (The Life Ahead)

'Speak Now', (One Night in Miami)

Production Design

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Sound

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Visual Effects

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Love and Monsters, Matt Solan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brain Cox

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Short Film (Animated)

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

According to reports, The Academy Award producers- Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, revealed that the ceremony set to be held on April 25, 2021, will take place at the Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles' railway hub, Union Station. For the audience in India, the ceremony will air on April 26, at 5.30 am IST.

