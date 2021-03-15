Oscars 2021 Complete Nominations List: Mank, Minari, Nomadland Lead With Nods In Major Categories
The 93rd Academy Awards will be closing the extra-long awards season of 2021 with a live ceremony on April 25, 2021. The 2021 Oscars will be taking place two months later than originally planned due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday (March 15) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the Oscars Awards 2021.
The couple announced the nominations of all 23 categories in a live presentation from London. Some of the films with the leading numbers of nominations are Mank (10) Judas And The Black Messiah (6), Nomadland (6), Minari (6), The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (6). Other films nominated for Best Picture include The Father, Promising Young Woman and Sound Of Metal.
The Academy also made history with his year's nominations with the most female directors nominated in the best director category.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Animated Feature
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Documentary
Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
Crip Camp (Netflix)
The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
Time (Amazon Studios)
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Costume Design
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Film Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma, Marese Langan
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Original Song
'Fight for You', (Judas and the Black Messiah)
'Hear My Voice,' (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
'Húsavík,' (Eurovision Song Contest)
'Io Si' (Seen), (The Life Ahead)
'Speak Now', (One Night in Miami)
Production Design
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Sound
Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Visual Effects
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
Love and Monsters, Matt Solan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brain Cox
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
Short Film (Animated)
Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
According to reports, The Academy Award producers- Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, revealed that the ceremony set to be held on April 25, 2021, will take place at the Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles' railway hub, Union Station. For the audience in India, the ceremony will air on April 26, at 5.30 am IST.
