      Oscars 2021 Complete Nominations List: Mank, Minari, Nomadland Lead With Nods In Major Categories

      By
      |

      The 93rd Academy Awards will be closing the extra-long awards season of 2021 with a live ceremony on April 25, 2021. The 2021 Oscars will be taking place two months later than originally planned due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday (March 15) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the Oscars Awards 2021.

      Mank, Minari, Nomadland

      The couple announced the nominations of all 23 categories in a live presentation from London. Some of the films with the leading numbers of nominations are Mank (10) Judas And The Black Messiah (6), Nomadland (6), Minari (6), The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (6). Other films nominated for Best Picture include The Father, Promising Young Woman and Sound Of Metal.

      The Academy also made history with his year's nominations with the most female directors nominated in the best director category.

      Here is the full list of nominees:

      Best Picture

      The Father

      Judas And The Black Messiah

      Mank

      Minari

      Nomadland

      Promising Young Woman

      Sound Of Metal

      The Trial Of The Chicago 7

      Best Director

      Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

      David Fincher (Mank)

      Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

      Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

      Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

      Best Actor

      Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

      Gary Oldman (Mank)

      Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

      Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

      Steven Yeun (Minari)

      Best Actress

      Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

      Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

      Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

      Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

      Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

      Best Supporting Actor

      Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

      Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

      Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

      Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

      Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

      Best Supporting Actress

      Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

      Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

      Olivia Colman (The Father)

      Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

      Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

      Adapted Screenplay

      Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

      The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

      Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

      One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

      The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

      Best Original Screenplay

      Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

      Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

      Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

      Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

      The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

      Animated Feature

      Onward (Pixar)

      Over the Moon (Netflix)

      Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

      Soul (Pixar)

      Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

      International Feature Film

      Another Round (Denmark)

      Better Days (Hong Kong)

      Collective (Romania)

      The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

      Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

      Best Documentary

      Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

      Crip Camp (Netflix)

      The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

      My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

      Time (Amazon Studios)

      Best Cinematography

      Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

      Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

      News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

      Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

      The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

      Best Costume Design

      Emma, Alexandra Byrne

      Mank, Trish Summerville

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

      Mulan, Bina Daigeler

      Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

      Film Editing

      The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

      Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

      Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

      Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

      The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

      Makeup and Hairstyling

      Emma, Marese Langan

      Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

      Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

      Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

      Original Score

      Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

      Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

      Minari, Emile Mosseri

      News of the World, James Newton Howard

      Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

      Original Song

      'Fight for You', (Judas and the Black Messiah)

      'Hear My Voice,' (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

      'Húsavík,' (Eurovision Song Contest)

      'Io Si' (Seen), (The Life Ahead)

      'Speak Now', (One Night in Miami)

      Production Design

      The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

      Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

      News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

      Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

      Best Sound

      Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

      Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

      News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

      Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

      Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

      Visual Effects

      Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

      Love and Monsters, Matt Solan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brain Cox

      The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

      Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

      The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

      Documentary (Short Subject)

      Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

      A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

      Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

      Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

      A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

      Short Film (Animated)

      Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

      Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

      If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

      Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

      Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

      Short Film (Live Action)

      Feeling Through

      The Letter Room

      The Present

      Two Distant Strangers

      White Eye

      According to reports, The Academy Award producers- Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, revealed that the ceremony set to be held on April 25, 2021, will take place at the Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles' railway hub, Union Station. For the audience in India, the ceremony will air on April 26, at 5.30 am IST.

      ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Will Take Place In Person, To Air Live From Many Locations

      ALSO READ: Bittu Presented By Indian Women Rising Makes It To Top 10 For Oscars Short Film Category

