      Oscars 2021 Complete Winners List: Chloé Zhao, Viola Davis & Youn Yuh-Jung Bag Historic Wins

      The long awards season for 2021 ended with Oscars 2021 on April 25, 2021. The in-person ceremony also blessed the audience with a full-fledged red carpet for the first time since the pandemic started. The awards were hosted from multiple locations including Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles' railway hub, Union Station.

      Chloé Zhao, Viola Davis & Youn Yuh-Jung

      The 93rd Academy Awards nominations were inclusive with the most number of female directors in the best director's category. The winners list too proved to be inclusive with some of the biggest names and films of the year. The Academy this year had extended the date for eligibility due to the pandemic which also gave plenty of 2021 theatrical and digital releases a chance to win the big awards.

      Here is the full list of winners of the 93rd Academy Awards 2021:

      Best Picture

      The Father

      Judas And The Black Messiah

      Mank

      Minari

      Nomadland

      Promising Young Woman

      Sound Of Metal

      The Trial Of The Chicago 7

      Best Director

      Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

      David Fincher (Mank)

      Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

      Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) - WINNER

      Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

      Best Actor

      Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

      Gary Oldman (Mank)

      Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

      Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

      Steven Yeun (Minari)

      Best Actress

      Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

      Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

      Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

      Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

      Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

      Best Supporting Actor

      Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

      Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)- WINNER

      Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

      Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

      Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

      Best Supporting Actress

      Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

      Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

      Olivia Colman (The Father)

      Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

      Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) - WINNER

      Adapted Screenplay

      Borat Subsequent Moviefilm- Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

      The Father- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER

      Nomadland- Chloé Zhao

      One Night in Miami- Kemp Powers

      The White Tiger- Ramin Bahrani

      Best Original Screenplay

      Judas and the Black Messiah- Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

      Minari- Lee Isaac Chung

      Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennell - WINNER

      Sound of Metal- Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

      The Trial of the Chicago 7- Aaron Sorkin

      Animated Feature

      Onward (Pixar)

      Over the Moon (Netflix)

      Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

      Soul (Pixar) - WINNER

      Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

      International Feature Film

      Another Round (Denmark)- WINNER

      Better Days (Hong Kong)

      Collective (Romania)

      The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

      Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

      Best Documentary

      Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

      Crip Camp (Netflix)

      The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

      My Octopus Teacher (Netflix) - WINNER

      Time (Amazon Studios)

      Best Cinematography

      Judas and the Black Messiah- Sean Bobbitt

      Mank- Erik Messerschmidt - WINNER

      News of the World- Dariusz Wolski

      Nomadland- Joshua James Richards

      The Trial of the Chicago 7- Phedon Papamichael

      Best Costume Design

      Emma- Alexandra Byrne

      Mank- Trish Summerville

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Ann Roth - WINNER

      Mulan- Bina Daigeler

      Pinocchio- Massimo Cantini Parrini

      Film Editing

      The Father- Yorgos Lamprinos

      Nomadland- Chloé Zhao

      Promising Young Woman- Frédéric Thoraval

      Sound of Metal- Mikkel EG Nielsen - WINNER

      The Trial of the Chicago 7- Alan Baumgarten

      Makeup and Hairstyling

      Emma- Marese Langan

      Hillbilly Elegy- Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry - WINNER

      Mank- Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

      Pinocchio- Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

      Original Score

      Da 5 Bloods- Terence Blanchard

      Mank- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

      Minari- Emile Mosseri

      News of the World- James Newton Howard

      Soul- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste - WINNER

      Original Song

      'Fight for You', (Judas and the Black Messiah) - WINNER

      'Hear My Voice', (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

      'Húsavík', (Eurovision Song Contest)

      'Io Si' (Seen), (The Life Ahead)

      'Speak Now', (One Night in Miami)

      Production Design

      The Father- Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

      Mank- Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER

      News of the World- David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

      Tenet- Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

      Best Sound

      Greyhound- Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

      Mank- Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

      News of the World-, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

      Soul- Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

      Sound of Metal- Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana - WINNER

      Visual Effects

      Tenet- Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers - WINNER

      Love and Monsters- Matt Solan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brain Cox

      The Midnight Sky- Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

      Mulan- Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

      The One and Only Ivan- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

      Documentary (Short Subject)

      Colette (Time Travel Unlimited) - WINNER

      A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

      Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

      Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

      A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

      Short Film (Animated)

      Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

      Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

      If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix) - WINNER

      Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

      Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

      Short Film (Live Action)

      Feeling Through

      The Letter Room

      The Present

      Two Distant Strangers - WINNER

      White Eye

      (Winners will be updated as the awards are announced)

      The Academy Awards did not see a host for the third year in a row but made up for the loss with amazing presenters including Bong Joon-Ho, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Regina King, Renée Zellweger, Rita Moreno and Zendaya.

