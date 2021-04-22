Oscars 2021: Date, Time In India, Host, When & Where To Watch Online

Oscars 2021 set to take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021, will be an in-person event adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols. The event will be live-streamed for audiences around the world, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will honour the best films of 2020 and early 2021.

The awards ceremony for this year is being produced by Contagion director Steven Soderbergh along with Stacey Sher and Grammy producer Jesse Collins. Earlier this week, the trio revealed that the awards show will be a spectacle as they want it to feel like a movie.

Similar to many other awards this season, the ceremony will take place at multiple locations so the attendees can maintain social distancing with a minimum number of people at one location. Apart from the traditional Dolby Theater, the Academy will also be taking over a Union Station downtown LA for the awards ceremony.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Producers Open Up About COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Award Ceremony

The producers have also set up a hub in the UK for the big night, where British-based talent will congregate including Emerald Fennell and Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan, as international travel is banned in the UK till May 17, 2021.

For their third year in a row, Oscars will not see a host, however, a list of 15 presenters was revealed by the producers who will take to the stage for entertainment and announcing the winners. The list of presenters include Angela Bassett, Bong Joon-Ho, Brad Pitt, Bryan Cranston, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Regina King, Renée Zellweger, Rita Moreno and Zendaya.

The Academy Awards night will be a three-hour event. While it will take place on Sunday night April 25, in the US, the Indian audience will be able to view it on Monday morning (April 26). It will begin at 5:30 am and end at 8:30 am, as per Indian Standard Time.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Nominees & Guests Will Qualify For Essential Work Waiver, Have To Submit 3 COVID-19 Test Results

The Indian audience will also be able to stream the ceremony live on Oscar.org as well as their official YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the Academy will also stream the awards ceremony on their social media handles. Notably, the films aiming for big win of the night include The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.