Oscars 2021 Live Updates: In-Person 93rd Academy Awards Ceremony Is Dazzling With Talented Stars

The Oscars 2021 held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and Los Angeles' railway hub, Union Station on April 25, 2021 is the last awards ceremony for the season. The first complete in-person awards show is making fans excited to witness who will win the biggest awards of the night. David Fincher's Mank saw the biggest lead in the nominations as the film has 10 nods, while Nomadland, Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Sound of Metal each have six nominations.

Some of the anticipated names in the nominations include Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell, Carey Mulligan, Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman.

Here are the live updates along with the best and the worst moments of the Academy Awards night:

The 93rd Academy Awards was produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh. The producers had taken special care while hosting the awards in person amid the pandemic. All attendees were expected to submit a travel plan and go through several COVID-19 tests before they joined others on location.

The red carpet saw big faces like Bong Joon-Ho, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Zendaya and others.