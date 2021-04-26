Oscars 2021 Live Updates: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Bags Two Academy Wins

The Oscars 2021 held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and Los Angeles' railway hub, Union Station on April 25, 2021 is the last awards ceremony for the season. The first complete in-person awards show is making fans excited to witness who will win the biggest awards of the night. David Fincher's Mank saw the biggest lead in the nominations as the film has 10 nods, while Nomadland, Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Sound of Metal each have six nominations.

Some of the anticipated names in the nominations include Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell, Carey Mulligan, Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Complete Nominations List: Mank, Minari, Nomadland Lead With Nods In Major Categories

Here are the live updates along with the best and the worst moments of the Academy Awards night:

6:18 am Best Costume Design goes To Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom wins its second Oscar for the night as Ann Roth bags the trophy for Best Costume Design. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is also expected to win categories like leading actor for Chadwick Bosman and Viola Davis.

6:12 am Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Among the nominees like Emma, Hillbilly Elegy, Pinocchio and Mank, Viola Davis-starrer Ma Rainey's Black Bottom bagged the award for Makeup and Hairstyling. Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson took the stage to accept the film's first award for the night.

6:04 am Best Supporting Actor (Male) goes to Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor trophy for his performance as Fred Hampton in Shaka King's directorial Judas and the Black Messiah.

In his acceptance speech, Kaluuya said he shared his honour with co-star and fellow nominee LaKeith Stanfield, who portrayed FBI informant William O'Neal. He also paid a special tribute to Hampton who was killed in 1969: "What a man. What a man. How blessed we are we lived in a lifetime where he existed."

6:02 am Best International Feature Film goes to Another Round

Another Round is a Danish release directed by Thomas Vinterberg. The film starring Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role bagged the Best International Feature Film. The film stars

5:54 am Best Adaptive Screenplay goes to The Father

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller accepted the second award for the night. The duo won the Best Adapted Screenplay for their film The Father. It follows a man who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages.

5:41 am Best Original Screenplay goes to Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell, who wrote the #MeToo-era revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, nabbed the first award of the night for The Best Original Screenplay.

5:39 am Regina King kicked off the awards ceremony with opening credits through Union Station in Los Angeles. According to reports the even is set to be a maskless ceremony. King faced a crowd of nominees seated in tiered booths and cocktail-style tables, with no masks on. However, Zendaya and Frances McDormand could be seen donning their masks.

King also gave a special node to the Derek Chauvin verdict, saying, "I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded my heels for marching boots."

The 93rd Academy Awards was produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh. The producers had taken special care while hosting the awards in person amid the pandemic. All attendees were expected to submit a travel plan and go through several COVID-19 tests before they joined others on location.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Producers Open Up About COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Award Ceremony

The red carpet saw big faces like Bong Joon-Ho, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Zendaya and others.