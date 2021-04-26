    For Quick Alerts
      Oscars 2021 Memorable Moments: From Youn Yuh-Jung's Speech, Glenn Close's Dance Moves To The Historic Wins

      The 93rd Academy Awards which had to be pushed back twice due to the pandemic, finally took place on Sunday night, April 25 (ET). While many were sceptical about hosting the biggest night in Hollywood with an in-person ceremony amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases, the producers pulled it off successfully.

      Oscar 2021 Memorable Moments

      The ceremony which traditionally takes longer than the allotted time to wrap up, ended only 15 minutes later than predicted. The show did manage to give some laughs along the way with a few historic wins.

      One of the most anticipated parts of the night included the first full-fledged red carpet of the year. The live audience including nominees and attendees took the assignment to heart and featured some dazzling outfits. While Riz Ahmed won hearts by stopping the red carpet to fix his wife's hair, Minari's nine-year-old Alan Kim, stole the show with his cuteness.

      Actress Regina King, who kicked off the night had a sleek opening moment as the camera tracked her walking up to the stage at Los Angeles' Union Station with the opening credits.

      In the opening speech she said, "If things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots," while referring to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

      While Oscar speeches are notoriously long-winded and dull, Daniel Kaluuya made the audience chuckle with a unique anecdote. He talked about how Chairman Fred and the rest of the Black Panthers "showed me how to love myself" and blurted out about his parents having sex while talking about the wonders of the world. Check out his mother's reaction, who was seated in the audience,

      Many fans also pointed out the lack of comedy and music during the ceremony, however, few praised the producers for giving presenters a chance to introduce the nominees and talk about the categories. It also led to some hilarious and memorable moments of the night,

      Apart from Youn Yuh-Jung's winning speech for Best Supporting Actress, Glenn Close too had a winning moment in the audience during the Oscar Trivia segment. Take a look:

      The ending, however, upset many viewers as the organisers decided to change the category orders and announced the Best Picture winner first followed by Best Actress and Best Actor.

      Some of the historic wins of the night included Chloe Zhao's Best Picture and Best Director win which made her the first Asian director to win and second female director in over 30 years. Youn Yuh-Jung, 70, also became the first Asian actress to win in the Best Supporting Actress category, while Anthony Hopkins, at 83, became the oldest actor to win an Oscar honour.

      Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, who worked on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, are the first Black women to win in the makeup and hairstyling category. Jon Batiste also becomes the second African- American composer to win an award in the Best Original Score category.

