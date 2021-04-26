Oscars 2021: Netzines Upset As Chadwick Boseman Is Snubbed By The Academy, Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor

The 93rd Academy Awards held on April 25, ended on a shocking note as fans expected late actor Chadwick Boseman to win the Best Actor award for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Traditionally the Best Picture award is announced at the end of the Academy Awards ceremony but this year the producers decided to announce the Best Actor as the last category. After building the anticipate for the final award of the night, fans were highly disappointed when Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner.

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Award at Oscars 2021, among other nominees like Gary Oldman for Mank, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Steven Yeun for Minari, and Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The award presented by last year's winner Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) ended up accepting the honour as Hopkins was not present at the ceremony. This was his second award after receiving Oscar for Best Actor back in 1992 for The Silence of the Lambs.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Complete Winners List: Nomadland, Soul, Sound Of Metal, Judas, Mank Bag Two Academy Awards

After the final category was presented many took to social media to express their disappointment. One user wrote, "CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOT SNUBBED POSTHUMOUSLY?! 😡😱🤯😳😬 I feel like... the entire goodwill of the evening just went down the tubes. He will now never win an Oscar, that's horrible..."

Another also pointed out Viola Davis also deserved more recognition, "the academy...WATCH OUT. chadwick boseman AND viola davis getting robbed? yea no. #Oscars"

Take a look at some more reactions,

the academy...WATCH OUT. chadwick boseman AND viola davis getting robbed? yea no. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3bOz5dwweQ — jaida ‎⩔ TFATWS SPOILERS (@C1VILWARS) April 26, 2021

I don't want to necessarily get caught up in worst #Oscars ever hyperbole, but SO many bad producing decisions tonight. And that ending-on-Best-Actor-instead-of-Best-Picture gamble was the punctuation mark on an evening gone awry. — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) April 26, 2021

We don’t need the Academy to celebrate Chadwick Boseman. We are celebrating Chadwick and his tremendous performance regardless. #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/2q5RuBWIgj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 26, 2021

CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOT SNUBBED



POSTHUMOUSLY?! 😡😱🤯😳😬



I feel like... the entire goodwill of the evening just went down the tubes.



He will now never win an Oscar, that’s horrible...#Oscars pic.twitter.com/EFKmEI2FQh — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 26, 2021

Honestly, what the fuck did I expect after Greenbook? #Oscars — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 26, 2021

On the year they don't end with Best Picture, the #Oscars close with Anthony Hopkins beating Chadwick Boseman out for Best Actor and he wasn't even there to deliver a speech. — brando (@brandotango) April 26, 2021

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Live Updates: Chloé Zhao & Youn Yuh-Jung Bag Historic Wins At 93rd Academy Awards

Some of the biggest and historic wins of the 93rd Academy Awards included Chloé Zhao, winning two honours as Best Director and Best Film. Meanwhile, Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung won the Best Supporting Actress becoming the first Asian actress to win the category in Academy history.