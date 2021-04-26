    For Quick Alerts
      Oscars 2021: Netzines Upset As Chadwick Boseman Is Snubbed By The Academy, Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor

      The 93rd Academy Awards held on April 25, ended on a shocking note as fans expected late actor Chadwick Boseman to win the Best Actor award for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

      chadwick boseman, anthony hopkins

      Traditionally the Best Picture award is announced at the end of the Academy Awards ceremony but this year the producers decided to announce the Best Actor as the last category. After building the anticipate for the final award of the night, fans were highly disappointed when Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner.

      Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Award at Oscars 2021, among other nominees like Gary Oldman for Mank, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Steven Yeun for Minari, and Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

      The award presented by last year's winner Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) ended up accepting the honour as Hopkins was not present at the ceremony. This was his second award after receiving Oscar for Best Actor back in 1992 for The Silence of the Lambs.

      After the final category was presented many took to social media to express their disappointment. One user wrote, "CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOT SNUBBED POSTHUMOUSLY?! 😡😱🤯😳😬 I feel like... the entire goodwill of the evening just went down the tubes. He will now never win an Oscar, that's horrible..."

      Another also pointed out Viola Davis also deserved more recognition, "the academy...WATCH OUT. chadwick boseman AND viola davis getting robbed? yea no. #Oscars"

      Take a look at some more reactions,

      Some of the biggest and historic wins of the 93rd Academy Awards included Chloé Zhao, winning two honours as Best Director and Best Film. Meanwhile, Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung won the Best Supporting Actress becoming the first Asian actress to win the category in Academy history.

