Oscars 2021 Nominees & Guests Will Qualify For Essential Work Waiver, Have To Submit 3 COVID-19 Test Results

The Academy on Tuesday revealed that employees, actors and guests involved in the Oscars 2021 ceremony will qualify for the essential work purpose waiver. The 93rd Academy Awards set to be held on April 25, will be broadcast with a live audience in California.

According to Variety.com, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a letter that the nominees and guests will be allowed to travel to and from the testing centre, rehearsals, and other Academy-organised activities during the days leading up to the award show.

The letter read, "Those involved in the Oscars production, like nominees and their guest, qualify for the essential work purpose waiver. The organizers of the Oscars are implementing a required quarantine to capture the risk of each person attending the event."

The Oscars production will reportedly be treated as film production and will implement essential worker status and the safety protocol for movie and television shoots during the pandemic. A self-isolation period will be required for all attendees. The letter revealed that the arrival date for domestic travellers and low-risk international travellers is April 20. Meanwhile, high-risk international travellers are suggested to arrive by April 17.

The letter further added, "If you travel into Los Angeles County solely for essential work purposes, you still need to self-quarantine (when not working) for 10 days and may not interact with people other than those necessary to conduct your essential work."

Some of the other safety protocols include nominees and guests providing test results of a minimum of two COVID-19 tests performed by the Academy's vendor. They will have to submit the third test in the week leading up to the ceremony. They are also advised to present a travel and quarantine plan to the Academy for approval before April 8, 2021.

The letter concluded by saying, "All information will be reviewed by the Oscars' COVID consultant, Dr Erin Bromage. It will remain private and be destroyed on or before May 10."

Produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, Oscars 2021 will primarily be held at Los Angeles' historic Union Station, with additional events at the show's traditional home, Dolby Theatre.

