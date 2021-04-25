Oscars 2021 Predictions: Take A Look At Who Could Win The Top Honours At The 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place this Sunday on April 25, 2021. After several delays and setbacks due to the pandemic, Oscars 2021 promises to be a historic one. This year's ceremony offers a close race between many affecting and inspiring movies such as Nomadland, Minari, Borat 2, Mank and Promising Young Woman.

The other highlights of this year include many women and people of colour earning major recognition, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime landing many key nominations more than ever.

Here are our predictions for the 23 categories at the 2021 Oscar Awards

Best Picture

Nomadland

Best Director

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Best Actress

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland- Chloé Zhao

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennell

Animated Feature

Soul (Pixar)

International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Best Documentary

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Best Cinematography

Nomadland- Joshua James Richards

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Ann Roth

Film Editing

The Trial of the Chicago 7- Alan Baumgarten

Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Original Score

Soul- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Original Song

'Speak Now', (One Night in Miami)

Production Design

Mank- Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Best Sound

Sound of Metal- Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Visual Effects

Tenet- Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Documentary (Short Subject)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Short Film (Animated)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Short Film (Live Action)

Two Distant Strangers