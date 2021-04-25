Oscars 2021 Predictions: Take A Look At Who Could Win The Top Honours At The 93rd Academy Awards
The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place this Sunday on April 25, 2021. After several delays and setbacks due to the pandemic, Oscars 2021 promises to be a historic one. This year's ceremony offers a close race between many affecting and inspiring movies such as Nomadland, Minari, Borat 2, Mank and Promising Young Woman.
The other highlights of this year include many women and people of colour earning major recognition, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime landing many key nominations more than ever.
Here are our predictions for the 23 categories at the 2021 Oscar Awards
Best Picture
Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Best Actress
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Supporting Actress
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Adapted Screenplay
Nomadland- Chloé Zhao
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennell
Animated Feature
Soul (Pixar)
International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Date, Time In India, Host, When & Where To Watch Online
Best Cinematography
Nomadland- Joshua James Richards
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Ann Roth
Film Editing
The Trial of the Chicago 7- Alan Baumgarten
Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Original Score
Soul- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Original Song
'Speak Now', (One Night in Miami)
ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Complete Nominations List: Mank, Minari, Nomadland Lead With Nods In Major Categories
Production Design
Mank- Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
Best Sound
Sound of Metal- Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Visual Effects
Tenet- Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
Documentary (Short Subject)
A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
Short Film (Animated)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Short Film (Live Action)
Two Distant Strangers