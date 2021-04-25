Oscars 2021 Predictions: Take A Look At Who Could Win The Top Honours At The 93rd Academy Awards

    For Quick Alerts
      The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place this Sunday on April 25, 2021. After several delays and setbacks due to the pandemic, Oscars 2021 promises to be a historic one. This year's ceremony offers a close race between many affecting and inspiring movies such as Nomadland, Minari, Borat 2, Mank and Promising Young Woman.

      oscars 2021

      The other highlights of this year include many women and people of colour earning major recognition, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime landing many key nominations more than ever.

      Here are our predictions for the 23 categories at the 2021 Oscar Awards

      Best Picture

      Nomadland

      Best Director

      Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

      Best Actor

      Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

      Best Actress

      Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

      Best Supporting Actor

      Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

      Best Supporting Actress

      Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

      Adapted Screenplay

      Nomadland- Chloé Zhao

      Best Original Screenplay

      Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennell

      Animated Feature

      Soul (Pixar)

      International Feature Film

      Another Round (Denmark)

      Best Documentary

      My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

      Best Cinematography

      Nomadland- Joshua James Richards

      Best Costume Design

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Ann Roth

      Film Editing

      The Trial of the Chicago 7- Alan Baumgarten

      Makeup and Hairstyling

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom- Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

      Original Score

      Soul- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

      Original Song

      'Speak Now', (One Night in Miami)

      Production Design

      Mank- Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

      Best Sound

      Sound of Metal- Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

      Visual Effects

      Tenet- Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

      Documentary (Short Subject)

      A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

      Short Film (Animated)

      If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

      Short Film (Live Action)

      Two Distant Strangers

