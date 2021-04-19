Oscars 2021: Producers Open Up About COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Award Ceremony

The awards season is about to end with the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, however, the surge in COVID-19 cases all around the world has developed a concern of how the Oscars will take place this year. After Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominations, reports had revealed a tentative plan of how COVID safety procedure would be integrated throughout the awards ceremony. Now producers of the show- Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh have made a statement about the protocols set to implement.

A Deadline report quoted Stacey Sher as saying, "The narrative of the evening will be how we have gotten people back to work and what is involved exactly in doing that. There is that sort of strand that is going to run throughout the program of following the science of keeping people safe." She also added the three-hour ceremony has been designed in a way to ensure that the audience and participants are not at risk. "There is no universe in which we are ever going to put anybody at risk," she added.

The 58-year-old film producer also added that she will set the norm for combining safety with a show of such a large scale. "Covid is going to be there because it is everywhere. But we want to put it in its place and then sort of move forward," she said.

The producers also revealed details about the ceremony's broadcast. Jesse Collins said that the ceremony will look like a novel and not a TV show, and added, "It will be 24 frames per second, widescreen, with shots designed like movie shots, including over the shoulder." Meanwhile, Sher revealed that it will be optimistic about the love and need for the moviegoing experience.

According to Deadline, the red carpet will be a "tiny" affair, while all the nominated songs will be performed during a 90-minute pre-show. While a list of 15 presenters has already been announced, two more presenters would be named by the end of the week. Steven Soderbergh has also assured that the stage has been "beautifully laid out by David Rockwell- production designer, with a hope to encourage winners to say something meaningful."

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Nominees & Guests Will Qualify For Essential Work Waiver, Have To Submit 3 COVID-19 Test Results

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Will Take Place In Person, To Air Live From Many Locations