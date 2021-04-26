Oscars 2021: Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Zendaya Dazzled In Best Red Carpet Looks For The Night

The Oscars gave Hollywood the year's biggest red carpet event. The pre-show red carpet for the 93rd Academy awards took place both virtually and in Los Angeles. The awaited event was swarming with A-list celebs who were seen in several show-stopping ensembles H.E.R's head-turning purple Dundas jumpsuit to Zendaya's gorgeous custom Maison Valentino dress.

While Hollywood's biggest night of the year saw limited attendees in LA tonight, the organisers had also established hubs in London and Paris to continue the event proceedings internationally without any Zoom acceptance speeches.

The stars from this year biggest movies were dressed to impress, giving viewers exactly what has been missing from the mostly virtual awards season due to the pandemic. Take a look at some of the best dresses of the night.

Zendaya who presented the award for Best Original Score gave the signature dose of high fashion with a head-to-toe canary yellow ensemble. The 24-year-old actress was seen wearing a custom Maison Valentino dress and Bulgari jewels. The low cut dress was reportedly called Neon Dream by the designer on Instagram. The gown also gave people some Cher vibes who was also seen in a similar yellow glamorous, boho-chic look decades ago.

Margot Robbie who produced Promising Young Woman, nominated for Best Picture walked the Oscar 2021 in a floral floor length Chanel dress. Robbie paired the dress with Chanel Fine Jewelry, and a Chanel purse. She was seen debuting her new hairstyle with blunt bangs and wore her hair in a low ponytail.

Meanwhile, artist H.E.R who won the Best Song Award at 93rd Academy Award walked the red carpet in a custom Dundas look for the evening. The deep blue sequin dress also featured a hooded cape and sheer floor-length trousers. The musician accessorised the look with Chopard jewellery.

Singer and actor, Andra Day who was up for Best Actress for her role in The United States vs Billie Holiday, wore an off-the-shoulder all-metal dress by Vera Wang. The gown featured a hip-high slit and a cut-out in the middle.

Pieces of a Woman nominee, Vanessa Kirby walked the red carpet pale pink structured gown by Gucci. The look was completed with a corseted top, a midriff cut-out and a train.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star, Viola Davis wore a applique white structural gown by Alexander McQueen. The ensemble featured a chiffon skirt and an intricately woven corset. According to reports, the custom-made gown was accessorised it with a matching white clutch.

Judas and the Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya, who won the Best Supporting Actor award was seen in a double-breasted black suit by Bottega Veneta. Kaluuya opted to wear a simple round-necked top underneath instead of a shirt. He paired the look with a diamond chain necklace by Cartier.

And finally, Riz Ahmed who was accompanied by his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza, on the red carpet won all hearts. Riz, nominated for his performance in the film Sound Of Metal attended the ceremony in a simple all-black suit with a black shirt. While the A Place for Us debuted on the red carpet with a light blue gown and red heels.

Fans couldn't keep calm as Riz couldn't take his eyes off his wife and stopped the star-studded red carpet to fix his wife's hair.

The 93rd Academy Awards saw some historic wins as well as some disappointed some fans. While Chloe Zhao's Nomadland led with three awards, Mank, Soul, Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiha followed with two wins each.