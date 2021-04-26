Oscars 2021: Where To Stream 93rd Academy Award Winning Movies Nomadland, Minari & Others

The 93rd Academy Awards honoured some of the critically acclaimed films of 2020 and early 2021, during the Sunday night ceremony. While you may have already watched some the leading Best picture nominees like The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7, there are more names in the winning list.

While Nomadland received three wins, Sound Of Metal, Judas And The Black Messiah, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Mank bagged two Academy Awards each. Check out the list of Oscar 2021 winners and where you can watch them,

Mank set in 1930s Hollywood follows alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish Citizen Kane. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix in India.

Pixar's Soul follows Joe is a middle-school band teacher who plans on returning to his hospitalised body for his true passion, jazz. The film can be streaming on Disney Plus Hostar.

Tent recently released on Amazon Prime Video, the 2020 release directed by Christopher Noal follows a secret agent who is tasked with the mission to save the world from an oncoming war.

The Best Picture Winner, Nomadland is reportedly set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on April, 30 2021. The film follows a woman in her sixties who lost everything in the Great Recession and journeys through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed follows a heavy-metal drummer and recovering addict who begins losing his hearing. The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for Indian audience.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring late actor Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis is streaming on Netflix. The film follows blues singer Ma Rainey and her band who garner fame in 1927 and are hired to record their songs at a recording studio in Chicago.

Judas and the Black Messiah, streaming on BMS Stream follows William O'Neal who was offered a plea deal by the FBI to infiltrates the Black Panther Party and gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton.

You can also stream Oscar-winning shorts and documentaries like Colette, Two Distant Strangers and international feature winner Another Round on BMS Stream. Two Distant Stranger is also available on Netflix along with If Anything Happens I Love You and My Octopus Teacher.

Promising Young Woman, The Father and Minari are yet to release in India. The film may be available to rent through video-on-demand services YouTube or Google Play, based on the viewer's location.