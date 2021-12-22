Oscars 2022 Shortlist Has Rintu Thomas' Writing With Fire Making To The Next Round While Koozhangal Is Out

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for the categories of the Oscars 2022 on Tuesday (December 21). This list also included the shortlists for The Best International Film category. Unfortunately, India's entry into the category which was the Tamil movie Koozanghal (Pebbles) is now ousted from moving to the next round. However, the Indian documentary movie Writing With Fire has, on the other hand, qualified to move into the next voting round in the Best Documentary Feature Category.

Talking about the movie Koozanghal, it has been helmed by PS Vinothraj. The movie stars Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in the lead roles. The movie was presented by Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara. Here are the other shortlists in the Best International Film Category.

Great Freedom (Austria) - dir. Sebastian Meise

Playground (Belgium) - dir. Laura Wandel

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) - dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

Flee (Denmark) - dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) - dir. Juho Kuosmanen

I'm Your Man (Germany) - dir. Maria Schrader

Lamb (Iceland) - dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

A Hero (Iran) - dir. Asghar Farhadi

The Hand of God (Italy) - dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Drive My Car (Japan) - dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Hive (Kosovo) - dir. Blerta Basholli

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) - dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) - dir. Joachim Trier

Plaza Catedral (Panama) - dir. Abner Benaim

The Good Boss (Spain) - dir. Fernando León de Aranoa

Talking about Writing With Fire, the movie has been helmed by filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. It chronicles the story of a newspaper run by Dalit women. It is headlined by journalist and activist Meera Devi and her team of brave and determined journalist women. The other documentaries that have been shortlisted in the Best Documentary Feature Category includes.

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) - dir. Jessica Kingdon

Attica (Showtime) - dir. Stanley Nelson

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple Original Films) - dir. RJ Cutler

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) - dir. Jessica Beshir

The First Wave (National Geographic) - dir. Matthew Heineman

Flee (Neon) - dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

In the Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) - dir. Nanfu Wang

Julia (Sony Pictures Classics) - dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West

President (Greenwich Entertainment) - dir. Camilla Nielsson

Procession (Netflix) - dir. Robert Greene

The Rescue (National Geographic) - dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Simple as Water (HBO Documentary Films) - dir. Megan Mylan

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) - dir. Quest Love

The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films) - dir. Todd Haynes

Writing with Fire (Music Box Films) - dir. Rintu Thomas

The Best Original Song shortlists are also out. The list includes some of the biggest names from the music industry including Ariana Grande, Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Billie Eilish. Check out the entire list of the same.

'So May We Start?' from Annette (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)

'Down To Joy' from Belfast (Focus Features) Van Morrison

'Right Where I Belong' from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media Films) Brian Wilson, Jim James

Automatic Woman from Bruised (Netflix) H.E.R. (other songwriters to be added)

'Dream Girl' from Cinderella (Amazon Studios) Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

'Beyond The Shore' from CODA (Apple Original Films) Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

'The Anonymous Ones' from Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures) Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

'Just Look Up' from Don't Look Up (Netflix) Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) Lin-Manuel Miranda

'Somehow You Do' from Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment) Diane Warren

'Guns Go Bang' from The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

'Be Alive' from King Richard (Warner Bros) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

'No Time To Die' from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

'Here I Am' (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

'Your Song Saved My Life' from Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal Pictures) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

The other shortlists in the categories of hairstyling, makeup, visual effects and sound have also been revealed. The final nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022. The Oscars 2022 will be taking place on March 27, 2022.