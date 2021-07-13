    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Paris Hilton's Netflix Cooking Show To Premiere On August 4

      By Pti
      |

      Hotel heiress and reality star Paris Hilton has landed a cooking show at streaming platform Netflix. According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix has announced that the show titled "Cooking With Paris" will premiere on August 4.

      Paris Hilton Is Engaged To Boyfriend And Entrepreneur Carter ReumParis Hilton Is Engaged To Boyfriend And Entrepreneur Carter Reum

      The series will see Hilton learning to "saute, sear, and zest" and also show off her party-throwing skills. As per the press release issued by the streamer, Hilton will team up with her celebrity pals for the series as she tries out new recipes.

      Paris Hilton To Get Her Own Netflix Cooking Show

      "She's turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances," Netflix said in the release.

      Paris Hilton Says 2004 Sex Tape Leak Gave Her PTSD: I Would Be In Tears Every Single DayParis Hilton Says 2004 Sex Tape Leak Gave Her PTSD: I Would Be In Tears Every Single Day

      The show is inspired by her YouTube video of the same name, which went viral in January 2020. Hilton will serve as an executive producer, along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rebecca Hertz. The series hails from The Intellectual Property Corporation, an Industrial Media company. PTI

      Comments
      Read more about: paris hilton hollywood netflix
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X