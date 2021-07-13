Paris Hilton's Netflix Cooking Show To Premiere On August 4
Hotel heiress and reality star Paris Hilton has landed a cooking show at streaming platform Netflix. According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix has announced that the show titled "Cooking With Paris" will premiere on August 4.
The
series
will
see
Hilton
learning
to
"saute,
sear,
and
zest" and
also
show
off
her
party-throwing
skills.
As
per
the
press
release
issued
by
the
streamer,
Hilton
will
team
up
with
her
celebrity
pals
for
the
series
as
she
tries
out
new
recipes.
"She's turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances," Netflix said in the release.
The show is inspired by her YouTube video of the same name, which went viral in January 2020. Hilton will serve as an executive producer, along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rebecca Hertz. The series hails from The Intellectual Property Corporation, an Industrial Media company. PTI