Paris Hilton Says 2004 Sex Tape Leak Gave Her PTSD: I Would Be In Tears Every Single Day

Paris Hilton recently opened up about the 2004 sex tape leak. The Hollywood star during an interview with Vanity Fair, said that the tape was released without her consent by her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon. Hilton revealed that the release left her with long term trauma, and calling it "humiliating" she added it is "something that will hurt me for the rest of my life."

The tape was meant to be kept between Hilton and her then-boyfriend Rick Saloman. Reportedly, Saloman himself posted the tape on the internet without Hilton's knowledge. After Paris publicly claimed that the tapes were released without her consent, Salomon sued Hilton for defamation. Hilton then countersued him for the release of the tape. They settled out of court a year later in 2005.

The sex tape had turned into a media sensation. Recalling the incident Paris said, "It's always there in the back of my mind. When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn't want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over."

Hilton added that she felt betrayed as it was a private experience between them. "You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing ... It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose - that killed me."

Talking about facing PTSD she added, "It still gives me post-traumatic stress disorder to talk about it." Paris has been quite open about her every public traumatic experience. She had also revealed about having to go to a "behaviour modification school" when she was younger. Currently, the Hollywood celebrity has moved on with her life and recently got engaged. Her Boyfriend Carter Reum had proposed to Hilton on her 40th birthday after dating for over a year.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Is Engaged To Boyfriend And Entrepreneur Carter Reum

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Says, She Wants To Be Known As A Businesswoman