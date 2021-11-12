    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Paris Hilton Tied The Knot With Boyfriend Carter Reum

      By
      |

      Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a "fairytale wedding".

      paris hilton, carter reum

      Paris Hilton Clears The Air About Pregnancy Rumours: I Am Not Pregnant, Not YetParis Hilton Clears The Air About Pregnancy Rumours: I Am Not Pregnant, Not Yet

      According to E! online, Hilton, 40, and Reum got married on Thursday. "There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris," a source said.

      On the Wednesday episode of "This is Paris" podcast, Reum had shared his excitement about the wedding.

      Paris Hilton's Netflix Cooking Show To Premiere On August 4Paris Hilton's Netflix Cooking Show To Premiere On August 4

      "It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding. That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us-- I'm going to think about all those memories," he said.

      The wedding comes almost nine months after Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton.

      Comments
      Read more about: paris hilton carter reum
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X