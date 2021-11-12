Paris Hilton Tied The Knot With Boyfriend Carter Reum

Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a "fairytale wedding".

Paris Hilton Clears The Air About Pregnancy Rumours: I Am Not Pregnant, Not Yet

According to E! online, Hilton, 40, and Reum got married on Thursday. "There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris," a source said.

On the Wednesday episode of "This is Paris" podcast, Reum had shared his excitement about the wedding.

Paris Hilton's Netflix Cooking Show To Premiere On August 4

"It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding. That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us-- I'm going to think about all those memories," he said.

The wedding comes almost nine months after Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton.