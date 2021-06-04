Paw Patrol: The Movie To Be Released In India By Viacom18 Studios; Trailer Out Now

Directed by Cal Brunker, the animated film Paw Patrol is set to release in India through Viacom18 Studios. The film based on the television series created by Keith Chapman, follows four-legged superheroes who are on a mission to save the city from a big fall. Paw Patrol: The Movie is reportedly set to release in August 2021.

The recently released trailer shows six brave puppies, supervised by a tech-savvy 10-year-old boy named Ryder. The film follows the pups and the boy as they work together to achieve high-stake rescue missions and protect the citizens of the Adventure Bay community. Take a look at the trailer:

The film's official synopsis says, "The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!"

The film has been voiced by the original cast alongside Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel introducing Will Brisbin.