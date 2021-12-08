People's Choice Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Dwayne Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu Bag Top Awards

    For Quick Alerts
      The E! People's Choice Awards took place on Tuesday night December 7, 2021. The event was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and was hosted by Kenan Thompson. The event also saw presenters including Cardi B, Jojo Siwa, Laverne Cox, Lil Rel Howery, Leslie Jones, Chase Stokes and Tracee Ellis Ross.

      Dwayne Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu

      Some of the biggest awards of the night included Dwayne Johnson winning Male Movie Star of the Year and Comedy Movie Star of the Year for Jungle Cruise. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson took home Female Movie Star of the Year for Black Widow and Simu Liu's Marvel debut film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Loki were honoured with multiple trophies.

      Here's the list of complete winners:

      THE MOVIE OF 2021
      Black Widow (WINNER)
      Coming 2 America
      F9: The Fast Saga
      Dune
      No Time To Die
      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      The Tomorrow War
      Venom: Let There Be Carnage

      THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
      Free Guy (WINNER)
      Coming 2 America
      He's All That
      Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
      Jungle Cruise
      Space Jam: A New Legacy
      Thunder Force
      Vacation Friends

      THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (WINNER)
      Black Widow
      F9: The Fast Saga
      Godzilla Kong
      No Time to Die
      The Suicide Squad
      The Tomorrow War
      Venom: Let There Be Carnage

      THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
      Cruella (WINNER)
      A Quiet Place Part II
      Dune
      Fatherhood
      Halloween Kills
      In The Heights
      Old
      Respect

      THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
      Luca (WINNER)
      Cinderella
      Raya and the Last Dragon
      The Boss Baby: Family Business
      The Mitchells vs. the Machines
      Tom and Jerry
      Vivo
      Yes Day

      THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
      Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise (WINNER)
      Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
      Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
      Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
      John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
      Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
      Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

      THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
      Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow (WINNER)
      Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
      Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
      Florence Pugh, Black Widow
      Jennifer Hudson, Respect
      Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
      Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
      Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

      THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
      Kevin Hart, Fatherhood (WINNER)
      Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
      Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
      Emma Stone, Cruella
      Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
      Jason Momoa, Dune
      Jennifer Hudson, Respect
      Timothée Chalamet, Dune

      THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
      Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise (WINNER)
      Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
      Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
      Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
      Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
      Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
      Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
      Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

      THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
      Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (WINNER)
      Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
      Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
      Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
      Florence Pugh, Black Widow
      John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
      Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
      Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

      THE SHOW OF 2021
      Loki (WINNER)
      Cobra Kai
      Grey's Anatomy
      Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
      Saturday Night Live
      The Bachelor
      This Is Us
      WandaVision

      THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
      Grey's Anatomy (WINNER)
      Outer Banks
      9-1-1
      Cobra Kai
      Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
      The Equalizer
      The Walking Dead
      This Is Us

      THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
      Never Have I Ever (WINNER)
      Brooklyn Nine-Nine
      Grown-ish
      Only Murders in the Building
      Saturday Night Live
      Ted Lasso
      The Upshaws
      Young Rock

      THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
      Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
      90 Day Fiancé
      Bachelor In Paradise
      Below Deck
      Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
      Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
      The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
      The Real Housewives of Atlanta

      THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
      The Voice (WINNER)
      America's Got Talent
      American Idol
      Dancing With The Stars
      RuPaul's Drag Race
      The Bachelor
      The Bachelorette
      The Masked Singer

      THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
      Tom Hiddleston, Loki (WINNER)
      Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
      Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
      Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
      Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
      Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
      Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

      THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
      Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy (WINNER)
      Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
      Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
      Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
      Mandy Moore, This Is Us
      Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
      Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
      Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

      THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
      Chase Stokes, Outer Banks (WINNER)
      Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
      Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
      Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
      Mandy Moore, This Is Us
      Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
      Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
      Sterling Brown, This Is Us

      THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
      Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)
      Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
      Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
      Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
      Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
      Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
      Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

      THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
      The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WINNER)
      Good Morning America
      Live with Kelly and Ryan
      Red Table Talk
      The Kelly Clarkson Show
      The View
      The Wendy Williams Show
      Today

      THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
      The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)
      Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
      Jimmy Kimmel Live!
      Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
      Late Night With Seth Meyers
      The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
      The Late Late Show With James Corden
      The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

      THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
      JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars (WINNER)
      Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
      Gottmik, RuPaul's Drag Race
      JoJo, The Masked Singer
      Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
      Matt James, The Bachelor
      Symone, RuPaul's Drag Race
      Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

      THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
      Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
      Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
      Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
      Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
      Kim Kardashian, West Keeping Up With the Kardashians
      Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
      Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
      Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

      THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
      Squid Game (WINNER)
      Cobra Kai
      Loki
      Mare of Easttown
      Outer Banks
      Sex/Life
      Ted Lasso
      The White Lotus

      THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
      Lucifer (WINNER)
      Loki
      La Brea
      Shadow and Bone
      Superman and Lois
      The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
      The Flash
      WandaVision

      THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
      Lil Nas X (WINNER)
      Bad Bunny
      Drake
      Ed Sheeran
      Justin Bieber
      Luke Combs
      Shawn Mendes
      The Weeknd

      THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
      Adele (WINNER)
      Billie Eilish
      Cardi B
      Doja Cat
      Halsey
      Megan Thee Stallion
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Saweetie

      THE GROUP OF 2021
      BTS (WINNER)
      Coldplay
      Dan + Shay
      Imagine Dragons
      Jonas Brothers
      Maroon 5
      Migos
      twenty one pilots

      THE SONG OF 2021
      Butter, BTS (WINNER)
      Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
      Easy On Me, Adele
      good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
      MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
      Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
      STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
      Up, Cardi B

      THE ALBUM OF 2021
      Sour, Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
      Certified Lover Boy, Drake
      Culture III, Migos
      Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
      Justice, Justin Bieber
      MONTERO, Lil Nas X
      Planet Her, Doja Cat
      star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

      THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
      Blake Shelton (WINNER)
      Carrie Underwood
      Dan + Shay
      Kacey Musgraves
      Kane Brown
      Luke Bryan
      Luke Combs
      Miranda Lambert

      THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
      Bad Bunny (WINNER)
      Anuel AA
      Becky G
      Daddy Yankee
      J Balvin
      KAROL G
      Maluma
      Natti Natasha

      THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
      Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
      24kGoldn
      Bella Poarch
      Giveon
      Rauw Alejandro
      Tate McRae
      The Kid LAROI
      TOMORROW X TOGETHER

      THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
      Butter, BTS (WINNER)
      Easy On Me, Adele
      good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
      LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
      MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
      My Universe, Coldplay X BTS
      Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
      STAY, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

      THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
      STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber (WINNER)
      Best Friend, Saweetie & Doja Cat
      INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
      Kiss Me More, Doja Cat & SZA
      Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
      Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
      Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
      You Right, Doja Cat & The Weeknd
      THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
      Britney Spears (WINNER)
      Addison Rae
      Charli D'Amelio
      Dwayne Johnson
      Justin Bieber
      Kim Kardashian West
      Kylie Jenner
      Lil Nas X

      THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
      Friends: The Reunion (WINNER)
      Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
      Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
      Justin Bieber: Our World
      Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
      Oprah With Meghan and Harry
      P!nk: All I Know So Far
      Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

      THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
      Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler (WINNER)
      Back to Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
      Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
      From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
      Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
      The King's Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
      The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
      You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

      THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
      Simone Biles (WINNER)
      Alex Morgan
      Bubba Wallace
      Carl Nassib
      Naomi Osaka
      Patrick Mahomes
      Serena Williams
      Sunisa Lee

      THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
      Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (WINNER)
      Armchair Expert
      Call Her Daddy
      Chicks in the Office
      Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
      Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
      SmartLess
      Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 14:05 [IST]
