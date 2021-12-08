People's Choice Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Dwayne Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu Bag Top Awards

The E! People's Choice Awards took place on Tuesday night December 7, 2021. The event was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and was hosted by Kenan Thompson. The event also saw presenters including Cardi B, Jojo Siwa, Laverne Cox, Lil Rel Howery, Leslie Jones, Chase Stokes and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Some of the biggest awards of the night included Dwayne Johnson winning Male Movie Star of the Year and Comedy Movie Star of the Year for Jungle Cruise. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson took home Female Movie Star of the Year for Black Widow and Simu Liu's Marvel debut film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Loki were honoured with multiple trophies.

Here's the list of complete winners:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow (WINNER)

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy (WINNER)

Coming 2 America

He's All That

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (WINNER)

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla Kong

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella (WINNER)

A Quiet Place Part II

Dune

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In The Heights

Old

Respect

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca (WINNER)

Cinderella

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise (WINNER)

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow (WINNER)

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin Hart, Fatherhood (WINNER)

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise (WINNER)

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (WINNER)

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki (WINNER)

Cobra Kai

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey's Anatomy (WINNER)

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never Have I Ever (WINNER)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor In Paradise

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice (WINNER)

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston, Loki (WINNER)

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy (WINNER)

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks (WINNER)

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WINNER)

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars (WINNER)

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul's Drag Race

JoJo, The Masked Singer

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul's Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian, West Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game (WINNER)

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer (WINNER)

Loki

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X (WINNER)

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2021

Butter, BTS (WINNER)

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Up, Cardi B

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton (WINNER)

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

Butter, BTS (WINNER)

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

My Universe, Coldplay X BTS

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Best Friend, Saweetie & Doja Cat

INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat & SZA

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

You Right, Doja Cat & The Weeknd

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears (WINNER)

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion (WINNER)

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah With Meghan and Harry

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler (WINNER)

Back to Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney

Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson

The King's Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj

The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong

You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone Biles (WINNER)

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Sunisa Lee

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (WINNER)

Armchair Expert

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer