Pitch Perfect Star Adam Devine Ties The Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend Actress Chloe Bridges

Pitch Perfect fame Adam Devine got married to his long-time girlfriend and fiancé, actress Chloe Bridges in an intimate ceremony in Mexico over the weekend. The news of their wedding was confirmed by People magazine and actor-comedian Erik Griffin also confirmed the news of Devine and Bridges' nuptials in a post he shared on social media.

Devine and Bridges tied the knot with Cabo San Lucas, Mexico but the couple hasn’t shared any photos from their weekend wedding. However, the latter had teased about the wedding in her recent post on Instagram, where she was seen trying out some wedding gowns.

In the meantime, actor Adam Ray has shared a series of photos on his social media account that give a peek at the couple’s Mexico nuptials. Ray also revealed that he was officiating Adam and Chloe's wedding. We even got to see Devine and Bridges posing in a photo as well as another one where the couple enjoyed a drink together.

Adam and Chloe, who first met each other on the set of the film The Final Girls, started seeing each other in 2015. The duo got engaged in October 2019 and the news was confirmed by Devine when he shared a post on Instagram that said, "She said yes! Well actually she said “ahh Adam” and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me!”