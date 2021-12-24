Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share First Photo Of Baby Lilibet Diana In Adorable Christmas Card With Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a first glimpse at baby daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, who was born on June 4, in their family Christmas card. The picture shows the couple with both their kids in a candid moment.

Meghan can be seen lifting the giggling baby in the air as Harry sat with 2-year-old Archie Harrison on his lap. The family donned casual ensembles for the snap, with Harry and Meghan both wearing jeans while Archie and Lili wore white. The picture reportedly was taken over the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California.

The message on the Holiday special card read, "'Happy Holidays... This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

The card was first shared by Team Rubicon, which is a nonprofit supported by Harry and Meghan. A message was also shared by Harry and Meghan's team. The statement read, "This holiday season, Archewell Foundation is supporting organizations that are uplifting and strengthening families.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with Team Rubicon earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. They were moved by Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees, and their donation will support resettlement sites like TF Liberty across the country, particularly as they find permanent homes for Afghan refugees in 2022."

Harry and Meghan are celebrating their second Christmas in California this year after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.