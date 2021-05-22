Prince Harry On His Mother Princess Diana's Demise: There Was No Justice At All

Prince Harry recently got candid about the trauma and anger that he had experienced after the death of his mother Princess Diana in a new docuseries titled The Me You Can't See that is streaming on APPLE TV+. He also revealed that he started taking therapy to address the issues affecting his mental health. The docuseries has been co-created by Harry along with Oprah Winfrey with the objective of normalizing talking about mental health problems.

Prince Harry spoke about his anguish after his mother's demise in a car crash in Paris in the year 1997. He revealed, "I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice. At all. Nothing came from that. The same people that chased her into the tunnel photographed her dying on the backseat of that car."

Furthermore talking about the same, he said, "I didn't want to think about her, because if I think about her, then it's gonna bring up the fact that I can't bring her back, and it's just gonna make me sad. What's the point in thinking about something sad? What's the point in thinking about someone that you've lost and you're never gonna get back again? And I just decided not to talk about it."

Prince Harry revealed that the Royal Family also refrained from talking about the accident that further led to his emotions being bottled up. He revealed that he started taking therapy only after an argument with his wife Meghan Markle wherein she stressed the fact that he needed to see someone regarding his mental health. He also went on to say about his anxiety about seeing the camera and the paparazzi.

He said, "And so 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life. I'm freaking out every single time I jump in the car and every single time I see a camera. I would feel as though my body temperature was 2 or 3 degrees warmer than everybody else in the room. I would convince myself that my face was bright red, and therefore, everybody could see how I was feeling, but no one would know why, so it was embarrassing." Prince Harry revealed the main reason that he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties is that they wanted to keep their mental health first.