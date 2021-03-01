Prince Harry Talks About Moving To The US With Meghan Markle: My Biggest Concern Was History Repeating Itself

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a year ago, stepped back from their royal duties and decided to move to California, US. The move came after the couple had complained about the British tabloids' treatment of Meghan, who is African-American, and was allegedly amounted to bullying or racism. Now, during an interaction with Oprah Winfrey, former Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their journey.

The interview set to be aired on March 7, 2021, will be the couple's first interview after their big move to the US. Two small clips have been shared by the channel on YouTube, which shows Harry talking about his mother and what led to their decision.

In the video, he says, "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry could be referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was also subjected to scrutiny by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

He added, "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago. It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other." Meghan in the video can be seen sitting next to Harry while holding his hand.

Meanwhile, another clip from the interview shows Winfrey saying that no subject was off-limits during the conversation and revealed that the couple, "have said some pretty shocking things here," including that their situation had been "almost unsurvivable."

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace also announced that after a re-evaluation, the former Duke and Duchess have decided not to return to their lives as working members of the royal family. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

