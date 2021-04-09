Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh Passes Away At 99: Buckingham Palace

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband reportedly passed away at the age of 99. The news was revealed by Buckingham Palace in a statement on April 9.

The statement from Buckingham Palace said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Back in March 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh has been in the hospital for a month-long treatment. He reportedly had also been through a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital - St Bartholomew's.

Prince Philip, born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921, was the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes. His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

Prince Philip, until recently carried out a busy schedule of public engagements following his own charitable interests. He often travelled around the country supporting the Queen, on state occasions and royal visits.

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen. They had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles (1948), followed by Princess Royal, Princess Anne (1950), the Duke of York, Prince Andrew (1960) and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward (1964).

