Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Agreed On This One Rule When They Got Married

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving couple goals even before the duo tied the knot back in 2018. The Bollywood actress during an interview with the Elle UK magazine may have just revealed the secret to their happy marriage. The 38-year-old actress shared insight into her marriage and said that the duo made an agreement.

Priyanka is often busy with work all around the world, with film shooting schedules and working on several philanthropic projects. Meanwhile, Nick who is also an actor and a musician, is often busy creating music and going on tours with Jonas Brothers and shooting for films. Even now, post lockdown, both have hectic schedules, with Chopra shooting in London and Nick is in California shooting for the show, The Voice.

Talking about her personal life, Chopra reveals the pair made a promise to each other and said, "We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days."

"It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise, we'd never see each other," she added.

Notably, Priyanka and Nick got married within two months of dating in 2018, but Chopra revealed that the duo had been in touch for two years before. Priyanka revealed that she was not ready to be in a relationship at the time, but "We were just sporadically meeting for about two years. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious."

"But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn't want anyone romantically. But there's always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were," Priyanka added.

Priyanka, who is basking in the success of The White Tiger, will ext be seen in the film Text For You and Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra And Her Pooch Diana's 'White Tiger' Moment Is All Things Chic; See Post

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Memoir Unfinished Will Not Include Things That Don't Matter To Her Anymore