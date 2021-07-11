Priyanka Chopra At Wimbledon 2021 Final With Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton, Prince William & Martina Navratilova!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles Final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova in London on Saturday, July 10, with her friend and socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

Priyanka shared a selfie with Poonawalla on her Instagram story and wrote 'Girls day out’ in her caption. The actress also shared pictures and videos of her unwinding among the audience along with a photo of the two opponents after the match. Priyanka wrote, “Amazing game! Congratulations to these formidable women! Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.”

Priyanka was among a host of celebrities who watched the game in person, including Hollywood stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William, who were sitting just ahead of Priyanka and Natasha. The actress also found herself in the presence of tennis legends, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King in the spectators' gallery.

An Instagram fan account of Chopra shared some more pictures of her at the tournament wearing a beautiful high neck, white floral dress by Fendi. The actress had styled the turtleneck dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline with minimal accessories and looked absolutely divine. Take a look!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, which was an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel of the same name that she also executive produced. The actress is currently working on the fourth Matrix movie and a romantic drama titled Text for You. She is also set to appear in a TV series called Citadel alongside Richard Madden.