Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Hubby Nick Jonas As He Wraps Up Remember Tour, Shares Pic From His Concert

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account on Thursday to congratulate husband Nick Jonas and his band for successfully concluding their tour at the Hollywood Bowl in California. The Jonas Brothers had been on the road with the 'Remember This Tour’ since August.

Priyanka shared a selfie with Nick and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas along with a photo of their band's show being 'sold out'. The actress congratulated them and wrote, “So proud of you @nickjonas The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas (sic).” Check out the post below:

Priyanka has been documenting moments with Nick on her social media handles. The Quantico star recently travelled from London to Los Angeles to be with her husband on his 29th birthday. She had shared an adorable note and wished him on the special occasion. The note read, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you" Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra Receives A Flower Bouquet From Hubby Nick Jonas Before Her Citadel Shoot In Spain

Priyanka Chopra's Book Unfinished Is Being Considered For Grammy Awards, Says Honoured To Be On Ballot

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for Amazon's Citadel in Europe alongside Game of Thrones' Richard Madden. The highly anticipated series, backed by the Russo Brothers, is expected to release in late 2022. Besides Citadel, the actress is also working on Matrix 4: Resurrections, the Ma Anand Sheela biopic and Jee Le Zaraa.